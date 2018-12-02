Storms damage pier, vehicles, more at Kings Bay Submarine Base

KINGS BAY, Ga. - At least two people were injured and taken to local hospitals after a tornado reportedly touched down at the Naval Submarine Kings Bay Base, according to officials.

Severe storms that rolled through Southeast Georgia Sunday damaged the base.

"The damage from afternoon storms included the southern most pier known as site 6, at least one pole and vehicles on base," Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base public information officer Scott Bassett said.

People at the base were assessed for possible injuries but no injuries have been reported, said Bassett.

Bassett said there were no reports to damage to any submarines.

This story will be updated as more information on the storm damage becomes available.

