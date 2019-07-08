Study finds Georgia among top states for job seekers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re in the market for a new job, it might be a good idea to consider looking north to Georgia.

A new study reveals that of all 50 states, Georgia comes in at #10 in terms of finding employment. Florida’s job market isn’t half bad either, according to the study by GOBanking Rates.

The study breaks down employment growth over the course of 5 and 10-year periods.

Florida was ranked #19 for job seekers.

Looking at Georgia's employment growth, the study found:

over the last 5 years, its growth stood at 13.3%

breaking down its 10-year growth, that number was slightly higher, holding at 13.4%

With its double-digit employment growth over the course of a decade, analysts said this makes Georgia among the strongest for that category. But there’s one drawback, its labor force participation rate is low- coming in at 63.78% over the last 10 years.

In the Sunshine State, the study found:

Florida’s employment growth over 5 years stood at 12.2%

for 10 years, the number climbed to 17.9%

The study also Florida had a low labor force participation rate due to the high number of retirees.

You may recall the United States Labor Department revealed the June job growth this week. It found employers added 224,000 jobs last month. With the unemployment rate moving up to 3.7%. Nationally, June’s job numbers were positive but while the number of jobs added went up, wage growth was lower than expected. Wages were up just over 3% percent last year, slightly below market estimates.

