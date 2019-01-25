Suspect wanted after 4 killed, 1 wounded in Northwest Georgia

Daylon Delon Gamble is wanted in connection with a mass shooting Thursday night in Rockport, Georgia

ROCKMART, Ga. - A search continues for a suspect after four people were killed and one wounded in two shootings Thursday evening in Rockport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two men and two women were killed. A fifth victim was found at a nearby home. That victim was flown to Atlanta Medical Center.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

"They were targeted, but I don't know why. I have no idea why," Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells told WAGA-TV. "There was a black Ford Ranger parked in the area of the first shooting, but we're not sure they're involved. We're just not sure about that."

Early Friday morning, the GBI said they were searching for 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Polk County's sheriff said there are two crime scenes, a house and an apartment, which are just yards away from each other.WXIA-TV reported investigators believe the incident was related to drugs.

Authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information. No additional details were immediately available.

Rockmart is about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Copyright 2019 Associated Pres and WJXT.