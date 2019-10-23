Army IDs soldiers killed in training accident at Ft. Stewart

Stephen Morton/Getty Images

FORT STEWART, Ga. - The commanding general of the Georgia Army post where three soldiers died in a weekend training accident says their armored vehicle rolled off a bridge and was submerged upside down in a stream.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto struggled to hold back tears during a news conference at Fort Stewart on Monday as he announced the deaths of Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins of Florida; Pfc. Antonio Garcia of Peoria, Arizona; and Cpl. Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio.

A family member shared photos of Jenkins with News4Jax.

Aguto said the soldiers were training in a Bradley fighting vehicle in darkness shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He gave no other details about the crash, citing an active investigation.

Three other soldiers inside the vehicle suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Fort Stewart is located near Hinesville, between Brunswick and Savannah.

Fundraising accounts have been set up to help Jenkins', Garcia's and Walker's families to help them cover the soldiers' funeral expenses.

