Thousands expected for Shrimp & Grits Festival

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - Coastal Georgia is gearing up for its annual food festival that's dedicated to deciding who cooks the state's best shrimp and grits.

Organizers expect more than 45,000 visitors for the Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival that kicks off next Friday.

The festival's main attraction is a Saturday showdown between chefs from eight Georgia restaurants in a contest of shrimp-and-grits recipes. This year's kitchen battle features returning champions from Eagle Creek Brewing Company of Statesboro and Atlanta's West Egg Cafe.

The weekend at Jekyll Island also includes a craft brew fest, an artists' market and a kids' zone.

Attendees looking to burn off their extra calories will have a chance as the festival hosts its first 5K road race on a course through Jekyll Island's historic district.

