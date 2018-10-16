Trump talks with Georgia farmers wiped out by Hurricane Michael

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on Monday afternoon to be briefed by state and local officials before visiting a farm where crops were lost as Hurricane Michael raced through Georgia after plowing a path of destruction in Florida.

Trump visited a farm near Macon, Georgia, where fourth-generation farmer Kevin Rentz grows cotton and peanuts. Rentz said he lost 100 percent of his cotton crop. He says they're still digging up peanuts but the problem is finding someplace to take them, given the power outages.

Another farmer, Clay Pickle, said he went from his "best crop to no crop in six hours." Pickle says cotton was his best crop.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says damage to pecan groves in southwest Georgia will be felt for generations. Perdue says pecan trees typically bear nuts about seven years after planting but don't become profitable for about a decade. Perdue called the situation "heartbreaking."

Trump flew to Georgia from Florida, where he had surveyed hurricane damage in several Panhandle communities by air, land and foot.

The president initially saw uprooted trees and houses with blue tarps covering damaged roofs after taking off from Eglin Air Force Base by helicopter. But the severity of the damage worsened as Trump approached the town of Mexico Beach.

A water tower lay on its side. Eighteen-wheelers were scattered in a parking lot like children's toys. Many houses had no roofs or had been ripped from their foundations.

Trump also saw Tyndall Air Force Base, which was heavily damaged by Michael.

More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida remain without electricity as of Monday, along with about 120,000 homes and businesses in Georgia.

Monday night, the death toll stood at 18, including two confirmed deaths in Florida.

