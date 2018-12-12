2 arrested in connection with Glynn County parking lot shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - An argument in a convenience store parking lot led to a shooting Sunday that left two men wounded and led to multiple arrests, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at the One Stop convenience store on Darien Highway.

Initial reports came in that a man had been shot and was being taken to a hospital.

Deputies and Brunswick Police officers found 27-year-old Antwone Levore and 26-year-old Jaquise Gordon at the Southeast Georgia Health System. Investigators said Levore had been shot in the leg and Gordon had been shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews took both men to UF Health Jacksonville.

Investigators said Gordon pulled a handgun during an argument and Levore, who has a permit to carry a firearm, pulled a gun to defend himself and shot Gordon.

Investigators said another man, 28-year-old Rameel Connor, shot Levore. Deputies and the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force are searching for Connor with warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gordon was arrested Wednesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after he was released from the hospital. He's been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He will be extradited to Glynn County.

Investigators in Glynn County arrested 29-year-old Marcus Gordon on Wednesday and charged him with simple battery, possession of a firearm by felon and tampering with evidence.

They Glynn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Connor. Anyone with information about where he might be can call the Glynn Brunswick E911 Communications Center at 912-554-3645, the Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.