Two children killed, one injured at a mudding event in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy was flown to a medical facility in Jacksonville after he was hit by a vehicle at a mudding event in Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, he is one of 3 children that were involved in the accident. The newspaper says the children were at the South Creek Mud Boggin' event in Milledgeville when a vehicle lost control while exiting the mud pit.

The Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young says a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed.

We've learned the driver was completing his run through the mud pit shortly before 7pm, when the throttle of the vehicle got stuck. Young adds the driver lost control, went through a cabled area, hit the children and flipped before coming to a stop. GSP says the truck had a mechanical failure.

No identities have been released as the investigation continues.

South Creek Mud Boggin posted their condolences on their Facebook page.

