Vigil remembers Kingsland boy who died from abuse

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A vigil was held Monday night to remember a 5-year-old Kingsland boy who deputies said died from abuse.

A large group of people gathered at the Camden Point Mobile Home Park. It was a celebration of life for Matthew (Mateo) Ortega.

Holding lit candles in a somber setting, many left stuffed animals and toys at a memorial. A wreath and flowers were placed next to a board with photos of the boy that read, "Fly high Mateo."

A woman created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for the boy's funeral.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office arrested the child's mother on a charge of murder and her boyfriend for making false statements.

