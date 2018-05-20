Ware County man killed in single-car crash

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A 63-year-old man died in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon, the Waycross Police Department said.

Police said that witnesses reported that a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was heading east on Plant Avenue and drifted slowly across the center turn lane and into two westbound lanes of traffic.

The pickup continued over the curb and sidewalk before hitting the foundation of a flowerbed and continuing along the northern shoulder of the road. The truck finally came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Police say the driver was David Lee Wakefield, of Waycross. Authorities said he may have suffered a medical episode that caused him to be unable to control the pickup or prevent the crash.

The Ware County coroner said Wakefield died at the scene.

