Deal: Georgia 'exceptional' after 7 years of his leadership

ATLANTA - Delivering his final State of the State address as his fellow Republicans look to maintain their hold on Georgia government, Gov. Nathan Deal hailed an economic boom during which he invested in education, overhauled the criminal justice system and helped attract a legion of new businesses.

In this election year, Democrats are certain to offer voters a different interpretation of the last two terms as they try to reclaim the governor's office after a 16-year absence, while building on recent special election victories to dent the GOP's legislative majorities

Deal declared Georgia "not just strong" but "exceptional" as he spoke to the General Assembly during a joint session Thursday, and her urged lawmakers not to change course. The 75-year-old governor choked up multiple times during his 45 minutes at the House rostrum, thanking voters for their "kindness ... support ... and your prayers" and praising his wife, Sandra Deal, as she looked on from the gallery.

In his last state operating budget Deal proposes a $50 billion spending plan, with $26 billion coming from state coffers and the rest from federal sources.

