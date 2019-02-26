Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County

DARIEN, Ga. - A woman was killed Tuesday in a police-involved shooting in McIntosh County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday morning, the GBI said that a Georgia State Patrol trooper who was involved in the incident is OK. The woman did not survive.

The agency, which noted that it is investigating the shooting at the request of the Department of Public Safety, has sent agents to the scene.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. Additional details were not immediately released.

