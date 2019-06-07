Woman wanted on drug charges captured in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A woman wanted on drug charges by police in Daytona Beach, Florida, was captured in St. Marys, Georgia.

St. Marys police said they were notified by federal marshals that Lindsay Belville, 26, was working in a bar located inside a hotel. That's where Officer Chris Winkle, with the St. Marys Police Department, took Belville into custody.

According to the warrant for her arrest out of Volusia County, Belville is charged with:

Trafficking oxycodone

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of Schedule II substance with intent to sell

Unlawful use of two-way communication device

Possession of place used for trafficking in, sale of, or manufacturing controlled substance

Possession of paraphernalia

Once Belville is extradited back to Florida and booked into the Volusia County jail, her bond will be set at $120,000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.