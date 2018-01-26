Woodbine man accused of molesting girl in front of grocery store

WOODBINE, Ga. - Camden County detectives arrested a man accused of molesting a girl in broad daylight outside a Woodbine grocery store.

According to an arrest report, the assault happened Wednesday afternoon in front of the IGA grocery store. According to the deputies, the girl’s mother called the sheriff’s office to report the assault.

The girl told deputies she went to the IGA to get her sick mother some soda, but when she left the store, she saw an old friend of her dad, who was later identified as James Stanley White. He got out of his car, walked up to her in front of the store and began talking to her.

According to the report, while White was talking to the girl, he reached deep down into the front of her pants and told her she didn’t have to call him sir, bus should call him Boo.

The girl told investigators she picked up her bags, ran home and locked the door. She decided not to initially tell her mom because her mom was sick.

The mother told investigators, she knew something wasn’t right because her daughter was not acting normally and appeared to be so scared that she placed a knife under her pillow that night. The following morning, the girl’s mother learned of what happened then called police.

White, of Woodbine, was arrested on one count of child molestation and booked into the Camden County jail Thursday afternoon. White remains locked up without bond.

Detectives believe the alleged assault may have been captured on store surveillance cameras and are reviewing the video.



