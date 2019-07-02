WWII veteran walking across America from Georgia to California

A 95-year-old American hero is walking across America.

Ernest Andrus, who was a Navy Corpsman in World War II, is walking across the country on foot for the second time.

He started in St. Simons Island, Georgia, on March 16 and plans to make it through every US state.

The last time, it took him two years.

Right now, he's covering 13 miles a week and says he would be 100 by the time he's done.

But Andrus said he'll keep going for as long as he has to, and he's doing so with a clear purpose in mind.

"We should know that freedom is not free and what it takes to keep this country free. We were called on to do our part and generations before us all had to do their part and the future generations are probably going to have to do their part," he said.

