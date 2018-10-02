Gerber searching for 2019 spokesbaby

2018 Gerber Spokesbaby Lucas, from Georgia, was chosen earlier this year from more than 140,000 candidates. Lucas is the first Gerber spokesbaby with Down syndrome.

Is your baby the next Gerber spokesbaby?

Gerber has announced the launch of its ninth annual Photo Search contest, where one child will become Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby!

From now until October 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four years old are encouraged to post a favorite, recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child serve as an adorable ambassador for the brand.

The winner will get $50,000 and will be featured on the company’s social media accounts.

