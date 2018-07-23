News

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1 on Friday

Doughnut lovers rejoice!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

12 + $1 = 24 

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating 81 years of existence by charging only $1 for one dozen of the classic Original Glazed® Doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. 

The offer is only valid on Friday, July 27. 

Krispy Kreme also announced a new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, which tastes like birthday cake. 

The special doughnut is available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last.

