JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ready to flip out? Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering free smoothies on Friday, June 14, for National Flip Flop Day.

Flip-floppers can get a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Click here to find a location near you.

