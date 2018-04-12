Get custom cinnamon rolls for $1 during Cinnaholic Bakery grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Are you ready for a sweet treat?

Cinnaholic Bakery is celebrating their official grand opening in Jacksonville by selling custom cinnamon rolls for $1 on Friday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The all-vegan bakery is located at the Gates of Olde Mandarin, 11362 San Jose Boulevard #15.

On Facebook, the bakery wrote:

"IT'S OFFICIAL! Cinnaholic Jacksonville is opening April 13, from 10am-10pm, but GET HERE EARLY because we're giving away custom cinnamon rolls for ONLY $1, from 10am-2pm for all the Cinnaholic early birds :-) Limit 1 per customer, per visit. Must be present at the time of purchase, ages 3 and up.

As seen on Shark Tank, Cinnaholic specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls that you can customize with any one of our many frosting flavors to choose from, like cream cheese, almond, lemon, or marshmallow. Take the unique experience even further by choosing toppings from decadent homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, brownie bites, caramel sauce, or fresh fruit like strawberries and blueberries. The combinations are endless!"

For more information, click HERE.



