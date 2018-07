Kiss this!

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick on Sunday, July 29. They want you to color your lips for National Lipstick Day!

The best part is... there is no purchase is necessary!

You can choose from nine different shades: Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama.

Online customers can also get a free lipstick on National Lipstick Day with a purchase of $25 or more.

