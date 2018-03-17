Get home safe with free rides this St. Patrick's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - AAA and local law firm Farah and Farah are footing the bill of thousands of St. Patrick's Day revelers who plan to celebrate the annual Irish tradition on Saturday.

FARAH AND FARAH

The personal injury attorneys have basically written a blank check to companies across the River City, making sure everyone has a safe way home if they're too drunk to drive.

In order to benefit from a free ride you have to register on the website KeepOurCitySafe.org to let the firm know you plan to use the service on Saturday. Then, you'll receive a code to use on an Uber or cab ride, up to $50. Enter the free ride code into the promotions section in the Uber app. It's available until 3:00am Sunday.

Jacksonville: 904-854-9391

Jacksonville Beach: 904-246-9999

St. Augustine: 904-808-9995

Daytona: 386-255-5555

AAA

Tow To Go is being offered to anyone, not just for its members, in Georgia and Florida. The company will take you and your car home within a 10-mile radius. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO. It's available until 6:00am Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.