Mattress Firm wants to pay you to sleep!

This Fall, you can snag the internship of your dreams as Mattress Firm’s first “Snoozetern.”

But before you sleep, you must create a video telling Mattress Firm why you would be the best Snoozetern.

The Application Deadline is July 23.

Click here to apply and for more information.

