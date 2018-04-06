Get sticky this weekend at the Rhythm & Ribs Festival

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - The annual Rhythm & Ribs Festival kicks off this weekend at the St. Augustine Sunrise Rotary Club.

The three-day festival will feature award-winning BBQ, craft beer and live music from bands, such as Firewater Tent Revival and The Lee Boys.

Admission is $10 at the gate Friday and Saturday and $5 all day Sunday. Or, if you're unwilling to wait for lines to die down, you can get a fast pass ticket for $100.

The fast pass includes unlimited admission all three days, access to fast lanes for BBQ and beer as well as air-conditioned restrooms. Plus you get six beer tokens and a festival T-shirt.

All proceeds will go to charity.

The event runs from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Click HERE for the full band schedule.

