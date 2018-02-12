Giant feral boar eats from garbage bin next to school

In Florida we have pesky raccoons, in Hong Kong they have massive... boars?

A video online went viral after showing a giant wild boar invading a garbage bin close to a school in Hong Kong. Resident To Dong spotted the enormous animal at full stretch just outside the school.

The male boar is caught standing on the tips of his trotters as he eats food directly from the bin as a group of smaller pigs surrounds him.

The video has been shared 4,600 times and had 300,000 views, with many shocked at the size of the pig, while others expressed concerns for the nearby students at the school in Hong Kong.

