ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It was a hole in NOPE at the Mangrove Bay and Cypress Links Golf Course in St. Petersburg when a golf player spotted a huge rattlesnake on the golf course.

Logan Ungerer took a video of the huge snake and posted it on social media.

This was just before a massive alligator was spotted at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto.

He kept his distance and told FOX13 "It was definitely exhilarating."

