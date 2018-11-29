Gift idea? St. Johns County beach driving passes on sale in December

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The winter chill is in the air, but driving passes for St. Johns County beaches are already going on sale for summer 2019.

According to a county spokesperson, the passes will be on sale beginning December 3 and make great stocking stuffers for Christmas.

St. Johns County resident passes are $50, non-resident passes are $100 and handicap passes are $40. Passes can be purchased during normal business hours through March 1, 2019 at:

Tax Collector's Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

Tax Collector's DuPont Center – 6658 US1 South, St. Augustine

Tax Collector's Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Tax Collector's Ponte Vedra Office – 5430 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Rd., St. Augustine

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

Residents will need a valid I.D. with a St. Johns County address. For handicap passes, a handicap hang tag or proof of qualification will be required.

Disabled military are eligible for a free annual pass by presenting military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying disabled status.

Vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2019. After March 1, 2019, beach passes will be available for purchase (at the same rate) at tollbooth locations only.

