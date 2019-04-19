'Gilchrist Remembers' to honor deputies gunned down 1 year ago

A memorial continued to grow Monday outside the Trenton restaurant where Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were shot and killed.

TRENTON, Fla. - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were meeting for a late lunch one year ago when a man carrying a rifle entered the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton.

“There was no crime in progress, no disturbance," Sheriff Bobby Schultz said. "Noel and Taylor, both on duty and in uniform, were shot from inside the business."

After firing at least seven shots, the 59-year-old loner who didn't know the deputies and wasn't on the radar of local law enforcement walked back to his Jeep and turned a gun on himself.

Ramirez, 29, left behind a wife and two young children. Lindsey, 25, lived in Gainesville and had been with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Marking one year since the tragedy, the county is holding a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park at the Gilchrist County Courthouse.

“We hope everyone will come out on Friday evening to honor these fallen heroes and the sacrifice they made for our community," Schultz said.

Those attending are asked to wear blue, bring a candle and a chair if needed.

