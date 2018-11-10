Andrew Gillum withdraws concession in race for Florida Governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrat Andrew Gillum withdraws concession in Florida gubernatorial race following a recount.

"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote," Gillum said in a press conference in Tallahassee on Saturday.

Unofficial election results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under state law, such a margin requires a machine recount of ballots.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.