Giraffe dies after 'freak accident' at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - Zuberi, an 8-year-old adult male giraffe, has passed away following a freak accident, Zoo Atlanta said on Tuesday.

Zoo officials say Zuberi died after his neck became wedged between in a space between a metal railing. He had been with the Zoo Atlanta for four years.

“The Zoo Atlanta family, and especially those animal care team members who are with the giraffes daily, are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic and unexpected loss. Zuberi showed no signs of injury, illness or distress in the moments prior to this event,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions.

The official cause of Zuberi’s death will not be known until after the completion of a necropsy.

