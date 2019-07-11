News

Girl killed in fall from cruise ship to get police escort home

By Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An attorney for the family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home to Indiana.
  
The family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and boarded a flight with the young girls body, Attorney Michael Winkleman said. He didn't comment on which relatives were flying back.
  
Winkleman has already challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather's hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman says she fell from an open window in a children's play area on the ship.

Chloe's family lives in Grainger, Indiana.
 

