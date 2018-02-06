Girl scout sells cookies outside weed shop

SAN DIEGO, Ca. - It's either bad parenting or genius marketing depending on how you feel about the green stuff.

Cell phone video shows a nine year old selling girl scout cookies out of a wagon near a marijuana dispensary.

The girl's father wants he and his daughter to remain anonymous, but says she sold 312 boxes in two three hour trips on Wednesday and Friday.

An Instagram post from the dispensary urban leaf even advertised the girl will be outside.

The girl scouts allow booths sales generally in front of any business even dispensaries. Once they're approved, Alison Bushan from Girl Scouts San Diego says this would have been a major no-no if the girl had a table on the door. But the wagon off site changes everything.

"from a sales standpoint she has done all-right. But I know that some of my friends have sold 600 boxes just on sunday walking their neighborhood. So there are many ways that girls are being great entrepreneurs," Bushan said.

Girl Scouts across the U.S. began selling cookies last month and will continue to do so online and in neighborhoods until April.

