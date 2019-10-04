Glynn County deputy charged with shooting wife in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A deputy from Glynn County is accused of shooting his wife in a downtown Nashville hotel room after the two had been out drinking.

Randy Austin, 59, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Austin's wife was shot in the arm and head and is in critical condition at a Nashville hospital.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said the couple was out drinking Thursday afternoon and returned to their hotel room, where police were called after the shooting.

Investigators said evidence suggests Austin's wife had her right arm up in a defensive motion and was squatting or kneeling at the time of the shooting.

The bullet passed through her right forearm and lodged in her right temple.

Police said Austin denied shooting his wife and maintained that she did not shoot herself but said the two were the only ones in the room.

He told police he left his gun on the nightstand, walked away and moments later heard a shot.

According to the arrest affidavit, he said that he saw blood coming from his wife's head and rushed to help her while calling for help. He then picked up the gun, which he said was still in the holster on the floor, and put it in his pocket.

Austin is being held on $500,000 bond.

Social media posts appear to show the couple were celebrating their anniversary in Nashville.

News4Jax contacted the Glynn County Police Department for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

