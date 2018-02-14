Glynn County police returning stolen items

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department is laying it all out when it comes to stolen property and hoping to return these items to their rightful owners.

Glynn County residents who have had items that were stolen in in the last six months are invited to the Glynn County Public Works Complex. This is located at 4145 Norwich Street Extension, just north of Ross Road. The building is next to Highway 341.

Some of these items are worth thousands of dollars and run the gamut. They include everything from firearms to coolers, televisions, lawn equipment, construction tools, and stereo equipment. One of the most unusual items is a cement mixer

The event begins Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, the event takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

