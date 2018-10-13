Hundreds pray for peace at Police Memorial building in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 200 people showed up at the steps of the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville Saturday to pray for peace.

Many in the group, called, God Belongs In My City, asked for justice reform, diversity and healing for the city in a time when they said violence seems like an everyday occurrence.

The prayer rally was organized after the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing and the shooting outside of a Raines High School football game.

Organizers said the answer to our city's problems begins with bringing God into the lives of those causing the violence.

