GoFundMe page to fund Trump's border wall raises more than $4 million in 4 days

A GoFundMe page, titled "We The People Will Fund The Wall," has raised more than $4 million in donations to fund President Donald Trump's border wall.

Brian Kolfage, a Purple Heart Recipient triple amputee veteran, started the Gofundme. The U.S. Air Force confirmed that Brian Kolfage Jr. lost his legs and right arm after a rocket attack in 2004.

"Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still."

Kolfage's fundraiser has already received more than $4 million, raised by over 79,000 people. The GoFundMe page has a goal of $1 billion.

"If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5 Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this," wrote Kolfage.

