Google Maps is adding a Where's Waldo? mini-game

Starting Saturday and continuing on for the next week, Google is bringing Where's Waldo? to Google Maps.

On Andriod, iOS, and the desktop, you'll see Waldo pop up in his signature red and white stripes and give you a friendly wave.

From there, tap or click on him and you'll see the option to play a game that's straight out of the classic children's puzzle books.

This is one of Google's annual April Fools' Day jokes, but the Maps integration is actually happening.

Aside from Waldo himself, you'll also be on the lookout for his friends Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard, and also the villainous Odlaw.

