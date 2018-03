Click here to read more about 24/7 Wall Street's list of the states with the most people on disability.

Google will add wheelchair accessible routes to Google Maps.

Users just have to look under the "routes" option. They'll find "wheelchair accessible,"and you'll be given directions.

It is currently only available in New York, Mexico City, London, Boston and Sydney. Google says more cities will continue to be added in the future.

Local transit authorities helped Google decide what was wheelchair-accessible.