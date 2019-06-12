Gov. DeSantis signs Patient Savings Act at Jacksonville surgery center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Floridians who shop for high quality, lower cost healthare services can now receive incentives from insurers under a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

DeSantis signed CS/HB 1113, also known as the Patient Savings Act. This program not only encourages Floridians to compare pricing for routine services, but has the potential to provide savings to patients and providers.

“We are committed to finding innovative ways to keep healthcare costs low and provide Florida families with the tools they need to take control of their medical expenses,” DeSantis said.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, a similar program was offered to state employees and, in February, DeSantis sent a letter to Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter directing DMS to focus on strengthening employee participation. In the few months since the program launched, there have been more than 130,000 searches on the quality and pricing tool, which are already resulting in savings to the state and its employees.

Additionally, the bill directs DMS to take several actions that to allow state employees to buy prescription drugs at the lowest cost, which would save the state up to $46 million annually.

In addition to his February letter, DeSantis sent a letter directing the Health Care Administration to expedite the implementation and promotion of Florida’s health care pricing transparency tools. These tools will now provide consumers with more accurate pricing information on what procedures actually cost, rather than what a facility charges before any negotiated discount.

