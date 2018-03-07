Gov. Scott discusses school safety plan in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott met with Northeast Florida police chiefs Tuesday to discuss his proposed changes to help keep students safe, including a $500 million investment in school safety and mental health.

The meeting was held at the Orange Park Police Department. The Green Cove Springs and St. Augustine police chiefs were among those in attendance.

Scott announced his school safety plan last month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

Since then, he has met with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers and mental health experts across the state, as well as hosting students from Stoneman Douglas.

Click here to read the governor's full plan.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.