Gov. Scott signs budget, vetoes $64M, including local projects

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Moving quickly, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a nearly $89 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and issued $64 million in vetoes.

Scott signed the budget just five days after the House and Senate approved the spending plan to end the annual legislative session.

In a lengthy bill-signing letter, Scott touted such things as tax cuts and increased funding for school safety.

The vetoes eliminated money for dozens of local projects across the state.

In signing the budget, Scott disregarded calls by school superintendents for a special session to increase funding for public-school operations.

Scott noted that the budget, which he calls the "Securing Florida's Future" budget, will be his last before leaving office.

"While this is my final budget as governor, I am confident that the Securing Florida's Future budget will continue to advance the priorities of Florida families for years to come and keep Florida's future strong," he wrote in the letter.

Among the local projects that didn't make the cut:

Flagler College - Hotel Ponce de Leon Disaster Recovery (HB 4235) (Senate Form 1789) $1,000,000 (General Revenue)

St. Johns County CR 244 4-Lane Widening (HB 4247) (Senate Form 2221) - $1,500,000 (Trust Fund)

University of Florida: St. Augustine Historic Building Roof Replacements (HB 4229) (Senate Form 1889) $250,000 (General Revenue)

Camp Blanding Museum - Expansion (HB 3281) (Senate Form 2252) $1,651,630 (General Revenue)

News Service of Florida