Gov. Scott to highlight school safety plan in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott will promote his $500 million plan to improve school safety at a briefing in Jacksonville Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

The media conference is one of a trio of such briefings Scott is scheduled to hold Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon he will speak in DeFuniak Springs.

Since shortly after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Scott has been pushing a plan that includes $50 million for mental health initiatives. The plan calls for a mandatory school resource officer in every public school, provides sheriff's departments the authority to train additional school personnel or reserve law enforcement officers to protect students if requested by the local school board, and raises the age limit to purchase any firearm to 21.

ACTION PLAN: Bullet points of Gov. Scott's plan

Last week, Scott also outlined a number of other changes, from a statewide “see something, say something” hotline, website and mobile app, requiring each school to have a threat assessment team and training for personnel in crisis intervention.

He wants every public school to submit a plan to their county sheriff's office by July 1 on how they will meet the new safety guidelines.

What do you think?

We want to know what you think of the governor's plan. Tell us how you rate the plan in our poll and then share why in the comments section below the story.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.