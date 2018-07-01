Gov. Scott to travel to Kuwait to visit Florida troops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott will travel to Kuwait to visit Florida National Guard and Army Reserves troops who are stationed in the Middle East country.

The governor also said he'd bring the troops some reminders of home.

"It's an honor to celebrate our country's Independence Day with the brave men and women who are currently serving and protecting our freedom. As a Navy veteran, and the son of a WWII veteran, I know how important it is to support our veterans," Scott said.

