Governor honors 211 veterans at Jacksonville armory

Gov. Rick Scott awards medals to 211 veterans during Tuesday's visit to the National Guard Armory in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During a visit Tuesday to the National Guard Armory on Normandy Boulevard, Gov. Rick Scott honored 211 Florida veterans with the Veterans Service Medal and signed to bills passed by the Florida Legislature designed to increase opportunities and reduce fees for Florida military, veterans and their families.

HB 29, known as the “Don Hahnfeldt Veteran and Family Opportunity Act,” expands legislation that reduces professional licensing fees and requirements for certain military members, veterans, and their spouses. This bill also designates every March 25 as “Medal of Honor Day” to honor the individuals recognized with the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force in the Armed Services of the United States.

The bill was named after State Rep. Don Hahnfeldt, a veteran and a member of the Florida House of Representatives who passed away last year.

The governor also signed HB 75, which authorizes state colleges to waive student fees for active duty military service members. This bill will also help make higher education more affordable for our military men and women.

Since 2013, Scott has awarded more than 13,000 veterans with the governor’s Veterans Service Medal for their service to the state and the nation.

