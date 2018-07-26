Grand opening of LifeSouth blood donor center in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - LifeSouth Community Blood Center is officially open for business. Several city leaders cut the ribbon of the new LifeSouth Northeast Florida headquarters and donor center Thursday.

The new donor center is located at 7840 Baymeadows Way in Jacksonville, Florida.

Several people spoke at the grand opening including Nancy Eckert, LifeSouth CEO, Dr. Charles Moreland, Jacksonville director of community affairs, Meg Hynes, with the Jacksonville Chamber and Danny Becton, District 11 City Council member.

Jacksonville City Councilman Danny Becton rolled up his sleeves to donate blood after the celebration, which coincides with the need for blood donors in preparation for hurricane season.

