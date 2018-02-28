Man shot in Grand Park drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the park at the Johnnie Walker Community Center around 1:45 p.m. in what police said appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

There were other people in the park with the victim, however, no one else was hurt, police said.

The victim was taken to UF Health. His condition was not released Wednesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a dark orange SUV in connection with the shooting. No other information is known about the shooter, police said.

