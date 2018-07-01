Grand Park Athletic Association vandalized, burglarized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating after someone vandalized storage units, stole football helmets and more at the Grand Park Athletic Association on the Northside last week.

"If you can’t help us, please don’t try to hurt us. That’s our message here," said Coach Cal Jones with the Grand Park Athletic Association

Jones said he and his partners try to make Grand Park a safe haven for children and use football games as a way to keep them busy and happy. But a thief broke into storage sheds by cutting a lock off the door, stole helmets and vandalized other equipment.

Despite the theft, the people who support this park are in good spirits and playing football as usual on Sunday.

The coach said the crime costing them thousands of dollars worth of football equipment.

"Most of the things vandalized were basically the holding sheds we have out here and it’s basically the only thing we have to keep stuff in," said Jones.

Football helmets, shoulder pads and blocking dummies for a youth football league were stolen along with deep fryers and several propane tanks. from the concession stand.

"It was like a lot of graffiti, bad words and stuff like that. It was mostly the equipment that was stolen which you know we are non profitable, " said Jones

This summer, there are special games organized like the seven on seven. The park remains open with community donations.

"They talk about the area. We know about the killing and stuff going on around here. So this is definitely a safe haven for he kids that are really are very much interested in football, :said Jones.

If you know who is responsible for this crime, call police.



