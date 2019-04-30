Grandparents still await answers, justice in 2017 triple murder

Family members of a young couple and their 11-month-old daughter killed just before Christmas 2017 are still waiting for answers about who killed them.

Quasean Trotter, his fiancée Ariyan Johnson and daughter Arielle were found dead Dec. 12, 2017, in their burned-out house in Arlington. No arrests have been made.

Ariyan’s grandparents, who moved to Germany a few months ago, contacted News4Jax to express frustration that the case has gone cold. They hope someone has information that can reopen this case and lead to an arrest.

"We feel very hurt about the whole situation. I feel it has turned into a cold case," grandfather Mario Peterson said. "We got no new information and I’m very disappointed because, as a grandfather, it’s really traumatizing to us both and we think about her every day."

Anyone who knows anything about who was responsible can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

