Grassroots campaign hosts tariff town hall at Jacksonville brewery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A national grassroots campaign against tariffs brought its message to Jacksonville Friday night.

The campaign called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland organized a town hall meeting at the Anheuser-Busch brewery on the Northside with representatives from brewing, restaurant and fishing industries.

The event also got the attention of one Jacksonville elected official.

“I knew it would affect businesses and consumers since I have some small businesses, and I have a lot of constituents in my district -- 54,000 folks," said Jacksonville City Councilman Jim Love. "I just don’t want them to pay more for aluminum products or products from overseas."

During the panel discussion, many expressed concerns over the $380 million tariff taxes that Tariff Hurts the Heartland spokeswoman Angela Hoffman said Floridians are currently paying as a result of trade policies. The beer industry has also been impacted by the tariff on Chinese aluminum imports.

Love said he hopes to see more negotiations and agreements between the United States and China.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.