Grieving grandfather marches for justice in MLK parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands will take to the streets Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For one grieving man, Monday's march is also about highlighting the unsolved murders of his granddaughter, her fiance and their baby girl.

Mario Peterson has marched in the MLK parade every year through his American Legion post. But this time is different.

His granddaughter Ariyan Johnson, Quesean Trotter, and their infant daughter, Arielle were killed inside an Arlington home last month. No one has been arrested in the case.

Peterson said this year's MLK parade will have more than the usual signs. There will be the names of all three victims. His message to the public is simple- don't let this case remain unsolved.

Peterson said he has learned his granddaughter, Ariyan, was not living at the home where the incident happened. He said she was visiting. This case is still unsolved. If you know anything, you're asked to call police.

Monday's MLK parade begins at 9 a.m. at EverBank Field and moves down Bay Street through downtown, ending at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Some downtown street will be closed during the parade.

The theme for 2018 is "The Color of Unity." There will be a post-parade festival at Hemming Park.

