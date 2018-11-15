Groundbreaking ceremony marks fresh start for Eureka Gardens residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Renovations at Eureka Gardens Apartments will officially start this month.

Last year, Millennia Housing Development bought the property and will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex, now named Valencia Way.

The News4Jax I-Team first exposed the deplorable conditions in the apartment complex roughly three years ago. Our reporting led to a city code enforcement raid that revealed several violations.

READ MORE: Eureka Gardens residents plagued with issues

On Wednesday, construction workers were at the apartment complex.

News4Jax saw crews working inside and outside several of the units. It is part of a roughly $24 million renovation. Improvements to the inside of the units include new kitchens and bathrooms, upgraded appliances and new furnaces and central air-conditioning. Work will also be done on the outside of each building. New windows, doors, roofs and lighting will be installed.

“I’m looking forward to a new plumbing system, because the plumbing keeps backing up in our apartments and looking forward to the mold getting out of the walls,” said Monalisa Arnold, resident.

Renovations are expected to be complete by Fall 2020. They will be working on the apartments in groups of 24. The residents in those apartments will live in two buildings being renovated first that will be set up like a hotel.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.